House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, on June 24, 2022. The Texas Medical Association says some hospitals in Texas in July have reportedly refused to treat patients with major pregnancy complications for fear of violating the state's abortion ban. According to The Dallas Morning News, the association sent a letter this week to the Texas Medical Board about the issue. The association received complaints that hospitals, administrators and their attorneys may be prohibiting doctors from providing medically appropriate care in some situations. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON – The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide.

It’s Democrats’ first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion.

But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate.

But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision.

The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.