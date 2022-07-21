Wienermobile, Free Tea Day and more news happening today

The Wienermobile will make a stop in Roanoke from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be located at Kroger at 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd. Friday, it will be located at the Kroger on Hardy Road in Vinton. Saturday, it will be located at the Tomato Festival at the Botetourt Farmers Marked from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lastly, it will be located at the Kroger at 80 Westlake Road in Hardy on Sunday.