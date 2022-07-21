Wienermobile, Free Tea Day and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Wienermobile will make a stop in Roanoke from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be located at Kroger at 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd. Friday, it will be located at the Kroger on Hardy Road in Vinton. Saturday, it will be located at the Tomato Festival at the Botetourt Farmers Marked from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lastly, it will be located at the Kroger at 80 Westlake Road in Hardy on Sunday.
- The Giles County School Board will hold a closed meeting to interview prospective applicants for assistant principal positions. It starts at 12:30 p.m.
- Sterling Lighting Design Challenge kicks of tonight at 9:00 p.m. This challenge includes landscape lighting designers from across North America. Members of the community can enjoy a temporary lighting display highlighting the possibilities for future lighting enhancement. It is happening at the Main Hall in Danville at 420 West Main Street.
- McAlister’s Deli is giving away free tea for Free Tea Day at over 500 locations. You can enjoy a free 32-ounce cup of their famous sweet tea. The deal is limited to one tea per person and four teas per order through the McAlister’s Deli Website or app.
