Dinosaur Extravaganza, VA Commonwealth Games and more news happening today

Smoke on the Mountain 2022 will kick off this morning at 9:00 a.m. It is happening in downtown Galax. All vendors will be open until they decide to close up shop. Starting at noon, the Beer Garden will be open to the public. There will also be live performances on the North Main Stage throughout the day.

A two-day dinosaur extravaganza will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. Visitors will enjoy activities and displays including life-size cast skeletons of dinosaurs.

The Wienermobile will make a stop in Vinton from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be located at the Kroger on Hardy Road in Vinton. Saturday, it will be located at the Tomato Festival at the Botetourt Farmers Marked from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lastly, it will be located at the Kroger at 80 Westlake Road in Hardy on Sunday.

The Sinkland’s Sunflower Festival kicks off at Noon. You can enjoy fields of sunflowers at Sinkland Farms. 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Fridays. They will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.