Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid recent controversies

Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of WWE, has announced that he is retiring.
At 77, time for me to retire.— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022
Thank you, WWE Universe.
Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful
This comes after he stepped down in June amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.
The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE was investigating an alleged $3 million payment from McMahon to a departing female employee following a consensual affair.
“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” McMahon said in a prepared statement Friday. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”
The employee, hired as a paralegal in 2019, has a separation agreement from January that prevents her from discussing her relationship with McMahon or disparaging him, the Journal reported.
The board’s investigation, which started in April, found other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the Journal reported.
The WWE is also investigating actions by Laurinaitis.