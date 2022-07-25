Family Dollar recalls more than 400 hygiene and medicine products due to improper storage

Family Dollar has recalled more than 400 over-the-counter medicine products due to improper storage.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that the products were shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022, through June 10, 2022.

The recall includes medicine, toothpaste, soap and more, many of which were stored outside their temperature requirements, according to a report from the FDA.

Brands listed in the recall include Colgate, Dog, Old Spice and Tylenol.

At this time, there have been no reported consumer complaints or illnesses in connection with this recall.

Family Dollar has alerted its affected stores asking them to check their stock and immediately remove the product if found.

If you believe you have bought a product that was recalled, you may return it to the Family Dollar where you purchased it without a receipt.

Those who experience adverse reactions or quality problems related to the recall may complete and submit a report here. They can also download a form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form. Once the form is complete, it can be sent to the address on the pre-addressed form.

Ad

You can find a list of the recalled products here or in the document below: