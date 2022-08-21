74º

Couple accused of having sex in front of kids while riding ferris wheel at Cedar Point in Ohio

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

FILE - Cedar Point opens for the 2022 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio – A 32-year-old couple is accused of having sex on a Cedar Point ferris wheel in front of children who told police they could feel the cart shaking and hear the couple laughing.

The incident happened after 8:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 14) on the Giant Wheel at the Sandusky amusement park, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

David Davis, 32, of Florida, and Heather Johnston, 32, of Ohio, are accused of having sex inside the cart ahead of two women and two girls on the Giant Wheel.

The four witnesses told investigators they could clearly see the couple’s private areas and feel the cart shaking, according to police. Davis and Johnston knew they were being watched, but they continued to have sex, while laughing, the witnesses told Sandusky police.

The pair initially denied having sex on the ferris wheel, claiming Johnston was picking up a pack of cigarettes, authorities said. When they learned that two of the witnesses were minors, they confessed, according to officials.

Davis and Johnston were taken to the Erie County Jail and charged with public indecency. They received a first-degree misdemeanor since the alleged incident happened in front of children, police said. Both could face up to 180 days in jail.

