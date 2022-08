Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman leaves the Koryo hotel for Sunan International Airport on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman said Saturday that he plans to visit Russia to seek the release of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges earlier this month.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News at a restaurant in D.C. “I’m trying to go this week.”

If Rodman goes to Russia, it won’t be the first time he has conducted informal diplomacy with an international leader who has strained relations with the U.S.

