77º

BREAKING NEWS

News

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Pumpkin Spice, Starbucks
Starbucks promotional images of its fall offerings in 2022. (Starbucks, Starbucks)

Starbucks is bringing pumpkin spice and everything nice to its fall menu this year.

On Aug. 30, the company announced the return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte along with several other fun seasonal drinks and treats.

Here’s a look at what else you can find on the menu:

  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
  • Owl Cake Pop

You can learn more on the Starbucks website.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email