Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns

Starbucks promotional images of its fall offerings in 2022.

Starbucks is bringing pumpkin spice and everything nice to its fall menu this year.

On Aug. 30, the company announced the return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte along with several other fun seasonal drinks and treats.

Welcome back pumpkin. 🧡 For the love of Fall, order your Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew now. pic.twitter.com/MOTGx9zeC9 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 30, 2022

Here’s a look at what else you can find on the menu:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Owl Cake Pop

You can learn more on the Starbucks website.