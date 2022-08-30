Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns

Starbucks is bringing pumpkin spice and everything nice to its fall menu this year.
On Aug. 30, the company announced the return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte along with several other fun seasonal drinks and treats.
Welcome back pumpkin. 🧡 For the love of Fall, order your Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew now. pic.twitter.com/MOTGx9zeC9— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 30, 2022
Here’s a look at what else you can find on the menu:
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
- Owl Cake Pop
You can learn more on the Starbucks website.