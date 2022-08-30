Target’s bi-annual car seat trade-in program to return in September

Out with the old, in with the new!

From Sept. 11 through Sept. 24, parents can head to a Target near them for the bi-annual car seat trade-in event.

While there, you’ll have the chance to trade in an old, expired or damaged car seat for a 20% off coupon on a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear. The coupon can be redeemed until Oct. 8.

And what’s better is that the materials from your old car seat will be recycled to create new products.

This event is part of the company’s “Target Forward” initiative, which aims to achieve zero waste to landfill in US operations by 2030.

Wanna learn more? Contact a target near you!