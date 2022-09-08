National, Southwest Virginia lawmakers react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Many prominent government officials from the past and present have released statements following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Ruling for seven decades, the Queen was Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Here’s a joint statement from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden:

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith released this statement:

I am deeply saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, her legacy is her decades-long life of service to her country and strong friendship with ours. In 2007, I had the distinct honor and pleasure of escorting Queen Elizabeth II to the Chamber of the House of Delegates during her visit to Virginia. While her stature was small, her presence was great. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her countrymen. Morgan Griffith

Here’s a statement from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine:

Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth II. I keep these photos of her visit to Jamestown, VA in 2007 in my Senate office, and remember the visit fondly. Her kindness and grace will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ogpH7p08ST — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 8, 2022

Below is a statement from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin:

My statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II: pic.twitter.com/fJvfjx5Ogx — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) September 8, 2022

Here’s a joint statement by former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump:

Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her! Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care. Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama released this statement:

From the day of her coronation 70 years ago—the first one ever televised—to this very moment, as countless tributes are being posted online in her honor, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has captivated the world. Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrating her life and mourning her passing. Her Majesty was just 25 years old when she took on the enormous task of helming one of the world’s great democracies. In the decades that followed, she would go on to make the role of Queen her own—with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic, defying the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation. During World War II, she became the first-ever female royal to serve on active military duty. And through periods of prosperity and stagnation—from the moon landing, to the fall of the Berlin Wall, to the dawn of the digital age—she served as a beacon of hope and stability for the people of the United Kingdom and the world. Her Majesty worked with 15 Prime Ministers and countless foreign heads of state. She listened deeply, thought strategically, and was responsible for considerable diplomatic achievements. And yet, she wore her lofty titles with a light touch—as willing to act in a comic sketch for the London Olympics as she was to record steadying messages for the people of the UK during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance. Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Below is a statement from U.S. Sen. Mark Warner: