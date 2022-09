(Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RICHMOND, Va. – On Thursday, Governor Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on internment day, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died Thursday at 96 years old.

This comes after President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation ordering the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff.

The U.S. and state flags will be lowered at the state Capitol and all Virginia federal buildings and grounds.