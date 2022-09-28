McDonald’s to offer adult happy meals starting Oct. 3

It’s time to relish on the good ole days and tap into your inner child.

Starting Oct. 3, adults will be able to pick up their very own happy meal from McDonald’s.

The meal will come in the iconic red box that many of you remember and will even include a toy.

You can either order a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, which both come with fries and a drink.

The offer will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru or by delivery or on the McDonald’s App, while supplies last.