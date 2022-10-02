Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl returns

Olive Garden announced its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl will return on Oct. 3, reports Business Insider.

The restaurant chain made the announcement over various social media platforms, from TikTok to Facebook.

The Never-Ending Pasta Bowl was last introduced in 2019, increasing sales by 1.5 percent.

The deal will now cost $13.99, a jump up from the $10.99 it was before. Each additional protein topping will cost $4.99.

The bowl allows customers to enjoy never-ending pasta for a fixed price, including breadsticks and salad.

Pasta-lovers can mix and match spaghetti, fettuccine, rigatoni, and angel hair, with sauce options of creamy mushroom, traditional marinara, five cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce, and alfredo.

The catch is that the deal won’t be around for long. Never-Ending Pasta Bowls will return from Oct. 3 through Nov. 20.