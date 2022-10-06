McDonald’s announces the return of Halloween Happy Meals

McDonald’s is bringing back an old favorite this October — the Halloween Happy Meal.

The iconic meal first came on the scene in 1986, with characters like McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin.

It was last rolled out in 2016. Now, the popular fast-food chain is bringing back the nostalgia to spooky season.

To celebrate its return, McDonald’s is sharing fan-inspired ways to re-vamp your Halloween Pail.

TikTok creator @sidclusive shared his “Music Mashups” revamp on social media.

The meal will return from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 at participating locations, while supplies last.