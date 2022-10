Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" at the FOX News studios on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. – Leslie Jordan, actor and comedian, has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ.

Authorities told TMZ that Jordan was driving in Hollywood on Monday morning when they believe that he had a medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.

Leslie was famous for his work on TV shows “Will & Grace,” “Hearts Afire,” “The Cool Kids,” “Call Me Kat” and “American Horror Story,” among others.