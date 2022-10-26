VDH announces availability of Novavax COVID-19 boosters in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced the availability of a free booster dose of Novavax, a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

This comes after its authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and its recommendation by the Center for Disease Control on Oct. 19.

The booster is available for adults who cannot take bivalent COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna, for medical or accessibility reasons. It is also available for adults who would not take a booster otherwise.

Novavax can only be used as a first-dose booster, and those who already had a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose cannot take it at this time. It is to be administered at least six months after an individual has completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

The booster targets the original strain of COVID-19 that originated in Wuhan, China. Bivalent vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna also target subvariants of the virus, but Novavax has a bivalent booster in testing.

Free vaccination information can be found online. More information about the authorization of vaccines in the U.S. can be found on the VDH COVID-19 Vaccine website.