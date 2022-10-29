Senior alert issued for missing 64-year-old Ashland woman

Joyce Ellerbe was last seen Saturday. (Courtesy of: Virginia State Police)

ASHLAND, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 64-year-old woman last seen in Ashland on Saturday at 2 a.m.

Joyce Ellerbe, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 155 pounds, was last seen on foot at the Omni Park Place Senior Apartments, police say.

Authorities say Ellerbe was possibly wearing a gray jacket, black and white shoes, and a black turban.

Investigators say Ellerbe suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Call the Ashland Police Department with any information on her whereabouts at 804-365-6140 or find complete information on VSP Alerts Twitter.