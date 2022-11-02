Warner, Kaine announce over $115 million to lower heating costs for Virginians

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $115,675,266 in federal funding to lower home heating costs for low-income Virginians.

The federal funding includes money allocated for home heating costs, unpaid utility bills, and cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.

“Especially with cold winter months approaching, it’s critical that every Virginian has access to the heat they need to stay safe,” said the Senators. “We’re glad this funding will help people pay their energy bills and make home energy improvements that will lower their energy costs. We will continue to look for additional ways to lower costs for families.”

Funds are awarded through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, made possible by the Fiscal Year 2022 government funding bill and stopgap government funding bill, along with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding will be distributed based on need and allocated to the Commonwealth. Those qualified should apply through the Virginia Department of Social Services website or by calling 1-855-635-4370.