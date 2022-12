(Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden delivered remarks on Thursday at about 8:30 a.m. following the release of Brittney Griner as part of a prisoner swap.

If you missed it, you can watch the full video below: