Warner, Kaine announce federal funding to help veterans access affordable housing

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced over $842,140 in federal funding to help homeless veterans access affordable housing in Virginia.

The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH).

“Veterans have sacrificed so much to protect our country, and they deserve a safe place to live,” the senators said. “We’re glad this funding will help more veterans in Virginia find a decent and affordable home.”

The funding is distributed as follows: