Warner, Kaine announce federal funding to help veterans access affordable housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced over $842,140 in federal funding to help homeless veterans access affordable housing in Virginia.
The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH).
“Veterans have sacrificed so much to protect our country, and they deserve a safe place to live,” the senators said. “We’re glad this funding will help more veterans in Virginia find a decent and affordable home.”
The funding is distributed as follows:
- $415,494 to the Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $315,641 to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which will be distributed across Virginia
- $40,680 to the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $36,622 to the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $33,703 to the Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority