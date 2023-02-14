💝 VALENTINE’S DAY POLL: Are you a fan of conversation hearts?

This Valentine’s Day, people are coming together to celebrate the day of love and indulge in delicious chocolates and of course, conversation hearts.

After all, that’s what the love-filled holiday is all about: love, flowers, jewelry and tasty treats.

This year, America’s favorite Valentine’s Day candies are conversation hearts, according to CandyStore.com. There also the most popular treat in Virginia.

While a classic, I can’t say I’m a fan of the bland heart-shaped candy, but for some light-hearted fun, let me know if you like the popular candy in the survey below: