WATCH: Michigan State University police identify suspect in deadly campus shooting

The Michigan State University Police Department has named the suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting on campus that left three dead and an additional five hurt.
The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. at Berkey Hall and IM East, the campus recreation center, according to WDIV, our sister station in Detroit.
Police identified the gunman as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as he was confronted by police miles away from campus.
Officials have confirmed that McRae was not a student or employee and was not affiliated with the university.
At this time, police are still searching for a motive.
