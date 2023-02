NELLYSFORD, Va. – Due to record warm temperatures, the Wintergreen Resort has decided to conclude its 2022-2023 winter season.

Despite efforts to keep the ski season going by making snow, the season will end this Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m.

The resort said affordable passes will be valid both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

For more information on the latest conditions, and what will be open for the upcoming weekend, visit Wintergreen Resort’s website.