Virginia Senator Steve Newman announces retirement

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Senator Steve Newman announced he will not seek re-election on Wednesday.

“After 35 years of service I look forward to spending much more time with my wife, children, and a new grandbaby,” Newman said. “We have run a good race and its time to allow others to serve.”

Newman’s retirement comes after a 35-year-career of public service to Central Virginia, including becoming a council member for the Lynchburg City Council at age 23.

He then served in the Virginia House of Delegates, and in 1996, he was elected to the Senate of Virginia, representing the 23rd District.

Newman served under nine governors, from Governor Wilder to Governor Youngkin.

During his time in the Virginia Senate, Newman served as President Pro Tempore of the Senate, the highest elected office in the Senate. He also served under various committees and worked to carry legislation like the Transportation Reform Act and the Education Reform package.