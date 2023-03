Finding a workout routine can be daunting, especially if you’re new to fitness.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re regular at the gym, having a consistent routine that matches your goals and priorities is fundamental.

With the Insider series “Get Fit With Britt,” 10 News Anchor Brittny McGraw helps you start your fitness journey and stay consistent with your goals.

Take the quiz below to find out which “Get Fit With Britt” workout is best for you: