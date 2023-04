(Ted Shaffrey, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Target has announced the next dates for its popular car seat trade-in event.

From April 16 through April 29, bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to redeem a coupon on the Target app or online for 20% off one car seat, stroller, or select baby gear.

The coupon can be redeemed through May 13.

Since 2016, 2.19 million car seats and 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials have been recycled through the program.

