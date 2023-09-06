Born to be different: Tennessee zoo reveals name of rare spotless giraffe

The spotless giraffe that was born a short time ago at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee now has a name: Kipekee

“Kipekee” beat out several other suggested names in a public voting poll.

It means unique, which is fitting for this giraffe.

Kipekee is believed to be the world’s only giraffe born without spots.

The adorable creature has already drawn visitors from across the country—and around the world—to the small zoo in Tennessee where attendance has doubled.

So many new visitors have been showing up that the Zoo decided to expand its parking lot before the Labor Day weekend.