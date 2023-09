Coffee lovers, rejoice!

In celebration of National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ rewards members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase on Friday, Sept. 29.

The offer excludes espresso beverages, cold brew, nitro cold brew, and gift card purchases.

To become a Dunkin’ reward member, sign up on the Dunkin’ app or website.