McDonald’s Boo Buckets return just in time for the spooky season

McDonald’s Boo Buckets are back like they never left.

Created in 1986, the iconic collectible buckets have been getting children and adults alike in the perfect mood for the spooky season for decades.

Now, the kiddos and adults channeling their inner kid can get their hands on three spooktacular variants: white McBoo, orange McPunk’n, and green McGoblin.

From Oct 18 to Halloween, they will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants throughout the country as part of a Happy Meal purchase.

“To ensure you don’t miss out on the Halloween fun, be sure to check with your local McDonald’s for the most up-to-date information,” McDonald’s said in a press release.