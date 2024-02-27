Man who killed two Bridgewater College campus officers pleads guilty, gets two life sentences

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – A man who shot and killed two Bridgewater College campus officers has been handed two life sentences in addition to six years after entering a guilty plea for four charges against him.

According to court records, Alexander Wyatt Campbell pleaded guilty to the following charges in connection with the deaths of Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson:

Two counts of 1st Degree Murder

Two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony

As we’ve previously reported, the shooting occurred on Tuesday, Feb.1, 2022, when multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the college for the report of an active shooter on campus. Authorities said Campbell fatally shot the two officers earlier mentioned and then fled the scene. Later that day, Campbell was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.