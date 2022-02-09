‘Our hearts are hurting’: Loved ones, community honor Bridgewater College officers during funeral

On Wednesday, thousands gathered in Harrisonburg to pay their respects to two Bridgewater College officers killed in the line of duty.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – A week after Officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter were killed in the line of duty, family, friends, students and law enforcement joined together to remember and mourn.

Three thousand people packed into JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday to honor two fallen officers, sharing memories, music, prayers, laughter and tears.

“Our hearts are hurting. We miss J.J. and John,” said Pastor Michael Miller, Crosslink Community Center.

Family and friends spoke about their loss

“J.J. loved college students, enforced the rules out of love,” said Charlie Lawhorne, a retired Grottoes police chief. “John gave his life to protect the students… We must seek meaning Provide support and compassion to others.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin was also present, offering words of solace.

“We cannot know the full measure of your grief... Our hearts break for you,” he said.

Law enforcement from all over the Commonwealth and country, including Bridgewater College students like Franklin County native Ben Riddle, paid their respects.

“As hard as it is on everybody, I think we can lean on each other... start to heal,” said Riddle.

Jefferson and Painter — best friends known as the “Dynamic Duo” — shared in their love of their families, community and jobs.

A final call for two officers who are gone, but not forgotten.