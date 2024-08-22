Missing Missouri teen may have traveled to Virginia with someone she met online

A search is underway for a Missouri teen who may have traveled to Virginia with someone she met online, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Abigail Lawless, who went missing from her home in West Plains, Missouri in the middle of the night after her family fell asleep.

We’re told she is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Abigail’s mom, Leah Lawless, said this happened after a nice dinner outing with the family and is highly unusual for her daughter, noting that she has never left home before. She said she has not contacted any family or friends since she left, which is not like her, according to the mom.

“We all love and miss you so much, please come home. We just need to know that you are okay and safe,” her mother said, hoping that the message will reach her daughter.

In an effort to bring more attention to Abigail’s case, her poster is being featured on the Ring’s Neighbors app as a part of a partnership between NCMEC and Ring. This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

If you have any information about Abigail or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Howell County Sheriff’s Office (Missouri) at 1-417-256-2544.