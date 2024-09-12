57º
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX set to attempt first-ever civilian spacewalk

A live stream player will be added to this article once the event begins

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: SpaceX
This image provided by SpaceX on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, shows a view of Earth and the Dragon capsule's Skywalker spacewalk platform shortly after the Polaris Dawn crew launched into an orbit. (SpaceX via AP) (Uncredited, SpaceX)

SpaceX is looking to make history early Thursday morning with the world’s first-ever civilian spacewalk.

It was initially expected to start just before 2:30 a.m. but now is scheduled to begin no earlier than 5:58 a.m. ET. There will be a webcast for the event approximately an hour prior.

The Polaris Dawn crew consists of four members, including billionaire tech CEO Jared Isaacman, SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis, Scott “Kidd” Poteet and Anna Menon. All crew members will be launched hundreds of miles above Earth, but only Isaacman and Gillis will emerge from their capsule.

You can watch the entire historic event live right here!

