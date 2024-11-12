Gov. Youngkin unveils a new online one-stop information resource for Virginia Veterans

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the launch of the Virginia Veterans Network, a new online hub aiming to support military families and transitioning service members throughout the Commonwealth.

The announcement came on Veterans Day during the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations’ annual Veterans Day Luncheon in Virginia Beach.

Referred to as the “gold standard of service for Virginia veterans,” the network is expected to serve as a central spot where Veterans can gain direct access to resources and services established by Veterans for Veterans and service members. It will help ease the process of making online appointments with the Department of Veteran Services and provide an easy-to-access location where they can find the free federal, state and local benefits and programs they have earned from their service all in one spot.

“On Veterans Day and every day, we celebrate the service and sacrifice of all the men and women who have served our Nation. Virginia is the proud home of nearly 700,000 military veterans. We go to work every day to ensure that Virginia is the best state in America for veterans, military service members, and their families to live, work and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Today, I am pleased and excited to introduce this new information resource for military service members and their families transitioning out of service – the Virginia Veterans Network or VVN, built by veterans for veterans. VVN is truly the gold standard of service for Virginia veterans and delivers on our promise to give Virginia veterans the best available resources.”

It’ll feature a variety of resources, including disability benefits, job opportunities, medical services, legal services, education and training assistance and even peer support.

To learn more about the Virginia Veterans Network (VVN) online portal, click here.

“The launch of the Virginia Veterans Network represents our steadfast commitment to those who have served, providing veterans and their families with seamless access to essential services and support. This platform stands as a tribute to Virginia’s promise—honoring veterans’ sacrifice with the care, respect, and resources they deserve, ensuring they are never alone in their journey,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.