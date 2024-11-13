Overwhelmed making decisions? You aren’t alone. Experts talk “decision fatigue” warning signs

From the moment you wake up, to the time you go to sleep, your brain is making thousands of decisions. Various scientists say on average, adults make around 35,000 conscious decisions each day. That can drain your energy, making even simple choices difficult. But experts say there are ways to defeat what is known as “decision fatigue.”

What should I do for dinner? What do I wear to work? Do I have time to go to the gym? Or, would it be better to take a brisk walk? All simple questions, but the weight of answering them each day can get heavy. Susan Albers, A Psychologist with Cleveland Clinic said it’s known as Decision Fatigue, and it’s real.

“Decision fatigue is the mental exhaustion that individuals feel when they make multiple decisions over the course of the day,” said Susan Albers, A Psychologist with Cleveland Clinic. Albers said it’s a common problem for many adults and can be caused by stress, feeling overwhelmed and lack of sleep. Since decision fatigue can build up over time, it can be tricky to spot. She said the warning signs include, procrastination, decision avoidance, making impulsive decisions, irritability, brain fog and confusion. “All of us have multiple decisions that we have to make on in one day that may impact those around us. For example, if you are a single parent or you carry the majority of the decisions at work, you may find yourself struggling more often with making these choices,” Albers said. To help defeat decision fatigue Albers said to create a routine to help know what to expect each day, limit your options, like having some go-to meal ideas, prioritize decisions and delegate decision making when you can.

“Children can decide what they want to wear in the morning or a spouse can help us to decide what to make for dinner. This helps to lower the pressure and decrease some of the decisions that you have to make that are not that important.”

Albers said studies show we make our best decisions first thing in the morning.