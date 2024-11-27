Uber Eats delivery driver in New Jersey finds hidden marijuana in burrito order

An Uber Eats delivery driver was met with a stinky surprise while dropping off an order. He found that a burrito he had just picked up came with more than just rice and beans, but also an ounce of marijuana.

The Washington Township, Gloucester County, police took to Instagram about the incident. Here’s what they had to say:

“An Uber Eats driver picked up a ‘burrito meal’ in Lindenwold NJ but noticed a strong smell of marijuana 🍁 wafting from the bag while driving to Glassboro. 🤔 Concerned, they pulled over in Washington Township and called us to check it out. 👮‍♂️”

A police officer then “unwrapped the foil surprise and found over an ounce of raw marijuana, a bottle of water and a box of soup - instead of rice and beans. 😳 This wasn’t the kind of wrap anyone ordered,” police said.

Investigators asked for anyone with knowledge of the “extra greens” to give them a call.

“If you know anything about this high-flying delivery, call our Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330,” police wrote.