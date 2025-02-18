Dr. Brenda Hale: Longtime president of the Roanoke Branch NAACP and local icon

Many people go through life hoping they can make a positive difference in the world around them. With a steadfast commitment to bettering the lives of others, local icon Dr. Brenda Hale has done just that.

Hale currently serves as the president of the Roanoke Branch NAACP and has led a rather ambitious life filled with a multitude of achievements. Among her many accomplishments are her innumerable contributions to Total Action Against Poverty (TAP), Roanoke City Rescue Mission, Local Colors, Equal Justice Initiative, the Community Housing Corporation Board, the Special Olympics and others. She also played an integral role in reinventing the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council in 2010.

Hale was born in the Star City in 1945, a time when healthcare was segregated and racial inequality was incredibly prevalent. In a previous interview with WSLS 10, she stated that she was born at Burrell Memorial Hospital, the only hospital for African Americans in the Roanoke area at the time. She explained that African American children were referred to as “colored” children back then, noting that “colored little girl” is on her birth certificate.

Throughout her life, the local icon has continued to center her purpose around serving others. Her professional career started with her serving the country in the U.S. Army. From there, she went on to serve those around her by pursuing a nursing career. During her time in the army, she worked as a nurse and traveled around the world to places like Switzerland, Austria, Spain, France and Belgium. She also played competitive sports.

In 1982, she returned to Roanoke and earned her associate degree in nursing from Virginia Western Community College in 1989 after receiving her Licensed Practical Nursing education from Fitzsimmons Army General Hospital in Denver.

But her education didn’t stop there. She also received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Bethlehem Bible College in 2010, a doctorate of theology in biblical studies from the Word of Life Theological Seminary in 2013 and an honorary doctorate of humane letters with all rights and privileges from Roanoke College in 2018.

“Education is the key. It’s the way in and up and out of poverty and into a better career, into a better life,” Hale has said previously.

Hale was also the first African American to be elected as the secretary for the Virginia State Board of Nursing in January 2008 and was listed in “Who’s Who” in American Nursing 1990-91 and “Who’s Who” of American Women 1995-96, a remarkable accolade highlighting highly accomplished and prominent individuals in society.

Being a driving force for lasting change has always been paramount for Hale, who has let her ambition, passion and fight for justice guide her. But everyone has the opportunity to make a difference in their lives and she hopes to inspire many others to seize that opportunity.

“Success is not a destination. But it’s what you choose to do each and every day of your life,” she said previously. “So the choice is up to each and every individual. So I hope that individuals, more individuals can choose to do good to help everybody. And by helping others, you’re helping yourself.”