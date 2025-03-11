TCU's Hailey Van Lith is AP women's basketball player of the week

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith (10) drives past Baylor guard Waiata Jennings (7) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 women's tournament championship Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 18 of the season:

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

The graduate student guard averaged 21 points and 4.7 assists and shot 52.9% from the field to help TCU win its first Big 12 title. She earned Most Outstanding Player of the tournament honors as the No. 6 Horned Frogs beat Baylor in the title game. Van Lith shot 95.2% from the foul in the three wins.

Runner-Up

Lauren Betts, UCLA. The junior center averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to help the Bruins win the Big Ten Tournament championship. She shot 75% from the field in wins over Nebraska, Ohio State and rival Southern California. Betts was Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and had a dominant second half in the win over the Trojans. She had 13 of her 17 points, making all five of her shots in the second half of that win.

Honorable Mentio

n

Paige Bueckers, UConn; Chloe Kitts, South Carolina; Oluchi Okananwa, Duke.

Keep an eye on

Farleigh Dickinson graduate forward Teneisia Brown averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Knights keep rolling. FDU is in the semifinals of the NEC Tournament. She scored 14 of her 28 points in the first period of the quarterfinal win over LIU.

