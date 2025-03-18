Harvard's Harmoni Turner is AP women's basketball player of the week

FILE - Harvard guard Harmoni Turner (14) drives to the basket against Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00) during the first half of the Ivy League championship NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 19 of the season:

Harmoni Turner, Harvard

Recommended Videos

The senior guard is The Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the week. Turner scored a school record 44 points in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament and then added 24 in the championship game to help the Crimson earn their first NCAA bid since 2007.

Runner-Up

Katelyn Young, Murray State. The graduate student forward scored 23 of her 34 points in the first half and reached 3,000 for her career in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game win over Belmont. Young averaged 25.7 points in the tournament and earned MVP honors. She was 31-of-52 from the field in the tournament.

Honorable Mention

Meghan Andersen, Fairfield; Teneisia Brown, FDU; Paige Bueckers, UConn; Bella Nascimento, William & Mary.

Season Recap

JuJu Watkins of USC earned player of the week honors three times, the most of anyone this season. Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson and Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes all were honored twice.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball