Virginia to become first state to greenlight device that stops reckless drivers from speeding

Virginia is pumping the brakes on reckless driving with a new device that some say could save lives.

If signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin, a new bill could require a convicted reckless driver or someone convicted of speed-related offenses to install a speed limiter in their car as part of the Intelligent Speed Assistance Program. The program, led by the Commission on the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program, could serve as an alternative to suspending a person’s driver license. However, those convicted of driving more than 100 mph would be required to participate in the program.

The systems are small enough to fit on an air vent and would stop drivers from exceeding the speed limit. The Commonwealth would be the first state to adopt intelligent speed assistance systems.

Tammy Guido McGee, a mom whose 16-year-old son was killed in a crash involving a reckless driver in 2019, is a staunch supporter of the bill. She explained that the legislation is more effective than suspending a driver’s license, given that many people ignore the suspension and drive anyway, which in turn increases their chances of speeding again.

“Give them the ability to go to work and not financially impact their family, but teach them a lesson, make sure they’re being reminded when they’re speeding,” she said

She added: “Had this driver of the vehicle my son was in had this device on his vehicle, he wouldn’t be able to do twice the legal speed limit. And ultimately, that’s what caused my son’s death was speed.”

According to the DMV, Virginia saw reports of more than 25,000 speed-related crashes in 2023, nearly 500 of which were deadly. In 2022, these numbers were higher.

“This piece of technology has the ability, if properly used and enforced by our judges, to save lives. And every life is worth saving. Every single person that dies in Virginia and all over the country is a story. It’s an individual that had a future,” she said.

Tampering with the device or driving in a different vehicle is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. Washington, D.C., passed something similar to this last year, and states like Maryland are also in the process of passing similar legislation.

Although the General Assembly passed the bill, Youngkin amended it. Once it is updated accordingly, it will be returned to his desk by next month for his signature.

It’s slated to become law in July 2026.