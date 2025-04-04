Rep. Abigail Spanberger secures Democratic nomination for Virginia governor

Copy Copy

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has secured the Democratic nomination to serve as Virginia’s 75th Governor, with no other Democrats throwing their hat in the ring for the gubernatorial race.

That’s according to the Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA), which confirmed on Thursday evening that Spanberger will appear on the general election ballot as the lone Democrat running for governor in the Commonwealth.

Spanberger released a statement following the announcement, noting that her top priorities will be strengthening Virginia’s public schools, making the state a more affordable place to live, defending its fundamental rights, keeping its communities safe, protecting Virginians’ jobs and strengthening its economy.

“Thank you to every Virginian who has shared with me their vision for our Commonwealth’s future since I launched my campaign. As the Democratic nominee for Governor of Virginia, I look forward to having many more meaningful conversations with all Virginians — across our communities and regardless of who they’ve cast their votes for in the past — about the issues that matter most to them," the three-term former House member and CIA case officer said in part.

She expressed her gratitude for the support she has received thus far and her commitment to “creating a better future for the Commonwealth.”

At this time, several Republicans are vying for a spot on the ballot in this year’s race for governor, including Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earl-Sears, former state delegate Dave LaRock, former Chesterfield County Senator Amanda Chase, and Merle Rutledge.

Virginia’s primary elections are scheduled to take place on June 17, 2025, with the general election slated for Nov. 4, 2025.