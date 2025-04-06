Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin at a glance

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. A screen shows that Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) had scored his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Alex Ovechkin with his 895th career goal has broken Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record that most thought was untouchable. A look at Gretzky and Ovechkin and how their careers compare: Wayne Gretzky Recommended Videos Born: Jan. 26, 1961 Hometown: Brantford, Ontario NHL debut: Oct. 10, 1979 First goal: Oct. 14, 1979 Stanley Cup titles: 4, all with Edmonton (1984, ‘85, ’87, '88) Teams: Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers Games played: 1,487 NHL records: 55, including most assists (1,963) and points (2,857) Alex Ovechkin Born: Sept. 17, 1985 Hometown: Moscow NHL debut: Oct. 5, 2005 First goal: Oct. 5, 2005 (2) Stanley Cup titles: 1 with Washington (2018) Teams: Washington Capitals Games played: 1,487 NHL records: Goals (895), power-play goals (325), shots (6,851) ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

