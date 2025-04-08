Monongahela National Forest announces opening dates for recreation sites

Although much of our region is currently under a bit of a cold spell, if you’re looking to get outdoors, Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia has announced the 2025 opening dates for its recreation sites.

The information provided will be effective through Memorial Day, May 26; however, it could change depending on local conditions or new information.

An updated schedule will be released in early June that will cover site operations through the end of July.

Below, you will find a list of recreation sites and their opening dates:

Cheat-Potomac Ranger District in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

Bear Heaven Campground – April 15

Horseshoe Recreation Area – May 13

Lower Glady Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 162) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Stuart Recreation Area – April 18

Cheat-Potomac Ranger District in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

Big Bend Campground – April 8

Dolly Sods Picnic Area – April 15, weather

permitting

Forest Road 19 in the Dolly Sods area – April 1, weather permitting

Forest Road 75 in the Dolly Sods area – April 15, weather permitting

Gandy Creek Dispersed Camping (County Route 29) - Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Gatewood Group Campground – April 18

Jess Judy Group Campground – April 8

Red Creek Campground – April 15, weather permitting

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – April 4 through May 18, Friday - Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 19 through Sept. 1 daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – April 1

Seneca Shadows Campground – April 8

Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 15

Spruce Knob Lake Campground – April 18

Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Greenbrier Ranger District in the Bartow area:

Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Island Campground – April 15

Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 15

Laurel Fork Campground – April 15

Little River Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 17) – Area opens when snow-free

Middle Mountain Cabins – April 15

Mower Tract Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 227) – Area opens when snow-free

Old House Run Picnic Area – April 15

Stonecoal Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 209) – Currently closed for construction.

The Gauley Ranger District in the Richwood area:

Bear Run Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 223) – Area opens when snow-free

Big Rock Campground – April 18

Bishop Knob Campground – May 5

Cranberry Campground – April 18

Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets open April 18

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – April 15, Thursday - Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an earlier closing time on Sunday of 4 p.m.

Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4

Falls of Hills Creek – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 18

North Bend Picnic Area – May 5

Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 4

Summit Lake Campground – May 5

Third Bridge and North Bend Dispersed Camping (State Route 55) – Area opens when snow-free

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (sites #1 to #6, #8 to #20) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4.

Woodbine Picnic Area – May 5

Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District in the Marlinton area:

Day Run Campground – April 18

Highland Scenic Highway – Road opens when snow-free.

Pocahontas Campground – June 2

Rimel Picnic Area – April 18

Tea Creek Campground – April 18

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (sites #21 to #30) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4

Williams River Fishing Pier – Area opens when snow-free; toilet open April 4

Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District in the White Sulphur Springs area:

Anthony Creek Dispersed Camping (State Route 21/2) – Area opens when snow-free

Blue Bend Recreation Area – Campground and small pavilion opens April 18. Large Pavilion opens May 17.

Blue Meadow Group Campground – May 23

Hopkins Mountain Fireman’s Cabin – April 11

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – open year-round

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area entrance road dispersed camping (State Route 14) – opens when snow-free

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Camping Loop – May 19

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops, group camping, picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – May 20. Day-use fee will be charged beginning May 19.

For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit. Contact information is listed on the U.S. Forest Service website.