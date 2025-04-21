Essential Oils 101: Which are best for stress

If you’re looking for a way to wind down after a difficult day, you may want to try using essential oils.

April is Stress Awareness Month.

If you’re looking for a way to wind down after a difficult day, you may want to try using essential oils.

Research shows scents like eucalyptus and lavender can be calming.

“These essential oils are concentrated plant extracts. They can be used in different ways from just inhalation to use with a massage and putting them in the bath,” said Melissa Young, MD, who specializes in functional medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Young said essential oils are not regulated by the FDA, so it’s important to make sure you’re buying from a reputable company.

She recommends looking for labels that have the scientific name of the plant on them and do not include any additives.

You should also avoid anything that says “fragrance” or “perfume.”

As for the actual application of essential oils, Dr. Young says that matters, too.

“You don’t want to apply most of them directly to the skin unless you have a carrier oil because you could get rashes, burns or allergic reactions,” she said. “And some of them, like lemon oil, can make you more sensitive to the sun.”

Dr. Young said it’s best for women who are pregnant, those who are prone to headaches or migraines, and have asthma to be cautious using essential oils.