These are the 10 most popular 2024 baby names in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – If you had a baby in 2024 and named them Liam or Charlotte, you’re not alone.

The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names for 2024 in Virginia, and Liam and Charlotte topped the list.

For boys, the top names were:

Liam

Noah

James

William

Oliver

For girls, the top names were:

Charlotte

Olivia

Sophia

Emma

Amelia

The administration says the most popular names in the country are Liam and Olivia.

To see the most popular baby names for each state, visit the Social Security Administration website. The website also has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2024.