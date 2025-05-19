Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider

News

These are the 10 most popular 2024 baby names in Virginia

Tags: Virginia
No description found

RICHMOND, Va. – If you had a baby in 2024 and named them Liam or Charlotte, you’re not alone. 

The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names for 2024 in Virginia, and Liam and Charlotte topped the list. 

Recommended Videos

For boys, the top names were: 

  • Liam
  • Noah
  • James
  • William
  • Oliver

For girls, the top names were: 

  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Sophia
  • Emma
  • Amelia

The administration says the most popular names in the country are Liam and Olivia.

To see the most popular baby names for each state, visit the Social Security Administration website. The website also has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2024.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS