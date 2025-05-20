Virginia State Police urges driver safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Virginia State Police is urging drivers to keep safety top of mind as we near Memorial Day weekend.

Data reveals that last year, there were 13 fatalities on Virginia roadways during the four-day statistical counting period for the Memorial Day holiday, according to Virginia State Police. Additionally, in a seven-day period following Memorial Day last year, Virginia State Police also investigated 25 fatalities.

There is expected to be a 2.5 percent increase in travel during the Memorial Day holiday, with more than a million Virginians heading out on trips, 90 percent of whom will be driving, AAA Mid-Atlantic reports. If you plan on hitting the road, Virginia State Police advises you to drive safely, smartly, and sober.

“This is a tremendously busy time of year, with graduations, vacations, parties, and moves,” said Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “We need Virginians to slow down, exercise patience, drive safely, and arrive alive. We would rather you arrive late and alive than not at all.”

To ramp up efforts to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries, on Friday, May 23, VSP will join law enforcement around the country for the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, otherwise known as C.A.R.E. The initiative hopes to decrease crashes where impaired driving, speed, and the lack of a seat belt play a factor.

The 2025 Memorial Day statistical counting period will start at 12:01 a.m. on May 23 and continue through midnight Monday, May 26.

During the 2024 statistical counting period, troopers cited more than 3,500 drivers for speeding and more than 1,400 drivers for reckless driving. Ninety-two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, and 303 were cited for violating the “hands-free” phone law.