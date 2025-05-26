Former US Rep. Charles Rangel of New York has died at age 94

FILE - In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rangel retires after more than four decades in office. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)

NEW YORK – Former Democratic US Rep. Charles Rangel of New York, an outspoken, gravel-voiced Harlem Democrat who spent nearly five decades on Capitol Hill and was also a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, died Monday at age 94.

The family confirmed the death in a statement provided by City College of New York spokesperson Michelle Stent. He died at a hospital in New York, Stent said.

Rangel, a veteran of the Korean War, defeated legendary Harlem politician Adam Clayton Powell in 1970 to start his Congressional career. During the next 40-plus years, he became a legend himself — a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, dean of the New York Congressional delegation, and in 2007, the first African-American to chair the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

He stepped down from that committee amid an ethics cloud, and the House later censured him. But he was reelected and went on to serve in Congress until 2017.