NCIS searching for 21-year-old woman reported missing from Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia State Police has issued a ‘Critically Missing Adult’ alert on behalf of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) for a 21-year-old woman.

The NCIS is searching for Angelina Petra Resendiz, who is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Authorities report that she was last seen on May 29, at 10 a.m. in her barracks located in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk.

A description of her clothing was not provided, and she does not have a known vehicle.

Authorities believe that her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. The NCIS is actively seeking any information that could lead to her whereabouts.

If you have any information regarding Angelina’s location, please contact the Naval Criminal Investigative Service at 877-579-3648 or 757-513-1377. Additional details can be found on the Virginia State Police Active Alerts page. Your assistance could be vital in helping to locate Angelina and ensuring her safe return.