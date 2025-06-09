Driver airlifted after semi ignites on I-81 in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crashed on I-81 and caught fire over the weekend, leaving the driver trapped in the Middle River.

The crash occurred on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. in Augusta County, near the 228-mile marker.

According to Augusta County Fire and EMS, the truck’s cab fell off the road into the Middle River, causing the trailer to ignite.

Bystanders jumped into the water to rescue the driver, who was then airlifted to a hospital.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to prevent diesel fuel from spreading into the water. The driver’s condition has not been released.

Several agencies responded, including the Verona Volunteer Fire Company, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company, Staunton-Augusta County First Aid & Rescue Squad, Inc., Grottoes Rescue Squad and others.

“Thank you to all units that responded, as well as the many bystanders who put their safety at risk to help the driver,” said Augusta County Fire-Rescue in a Facebook post.