‘Shining a light on safety:’ Appalachian Power launches new video series focused on storm safety

Appalachian Power has launched a new video series focused on storm safety, urging residents to keep safety top of mind as the summer season approaches.

The series covers how to prepare for severe weather, respond during storms and recover after the event of severe weather. The goal is to provide community members with guidance on staying safe and minimizing risks associated with electricity and power outages.

“With the potential for severe weather during the summer months, we want customers to be well-informed and prepared,” said David Robinson, director of region operations and incident commander during weather events at APCo. “Our video series breaks down important safety information to help customers prepare for the uncertainty that comes with severe weather.”

The series includes three shorter clips designed for social media: “Before the Storm,” “During the Storm,” and “After the Storm.” These clips aim to encourage proactive safety measures in a simple and straightforward manner.

For more information on storm safety and to access the video series, visit AppalachianPower.com/Safety.